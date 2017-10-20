Pay back £619k ...or face prison

The director of a company that imported and sold more than £1m of counterfeit toys - some which ended up on shelves of high street shops in Blackpool - has been ordered to pay more than half a million pounds of his ill gotten gains.

Firm that flooded Blackpool with counterfeit toys is found guilty

Blackpool bargain store director denies 250,000 ‘fake’ soft toys haul

Counterfeit toy trader banned after £1.5m scam busted by Trading Standards

Director denies £250k fake ninja turtle rip-off



Counterfeit toys recovered

Jonathan “Jonny” Kahn, 64, of Parkway, Golders Green, London, had denied peddling tens of thousands of fake Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles and other branded toys to major high street shops but was given a two year jail term, suspended for two years, after a trial found him guilty.

The case led to a Proceeds of Crime Act investigation which found the father-of-12 had assets worth £704,090, and that he had benefitted from his crimes to the tune of £619,286.

Preston Crown Court ruled £619,286 is the amount he must now pay back - along with £84,000 prosecution costs.

Recorder Julian Shaw said he must pay it by January 19, 2018 or will face five years in prison in default.

Kahn and his firm Amazing Savings Ltd (ASL) were found guilty of a string of 34 trademark offences, and he was previously disqualified from being a company director for four years and ordered to do 300 hours of unpaid work - the maximum in law.

The offences involved 252,841 toys actually sold to firms in Blackpool and across the UK, and 19,783 other toys that were in their possession that they intended to sell - toys at a total sale price to customers of over £1.5m.

He continued to buy from one supplier despite Trading Standards officers telling him some Spiderman toys were counterfeit.

The importers provided toys to popular high street chains in the resort, including B and M Bargains, TJ Morris Ltd, which runs Home Bargains, and Lewis Home Retail Ltd, which runs TJ Hughes, ripping off brands such as Marvel, Hasbro and Viacom.

The alleged offences came to light during a probe by Blackpool Borough Council’s trading standards department after a tip off that counterfeit 15cm Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) were on the shelves of B&M Bargains.

The court previously heard when sales had been agreed and the companies had requested a sample, genuine figures had been sent - but it is alleged once the transactions were agreed, ASL would source cheaper, black market goods from the Far East.

Jurors were previously told of incriminating e-mails between Kahn and “Eddie Wong”, his main supplier from China. Trading Standards also found ASL had employed a packaging firm to make labels giving the details of the importer as ‘Jabon Y Olor’ of Almeria, Spain.

Charges

· Sold 8,004 counterfeit turtle figures in 2014

· Sold 14,096 counterfeit turtle figures in 2015

· Sold 42,996 fake Spiderman Triple Attack figures between 2014 and 2915

· Sold 1,000 fake Spiderman Triple Attack figures in 2014

· Sold 1,063 fake Spiderman Triple Attack figures in 2015

· Sold 38,460 fake Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle vehicle sets

· Sold 8,529 fake Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle vehicle sets

· Sold 12,783 fake Pie Face games

· Sold 29,358 fake Spidey Shot Web Fluid Figures

· Sold 27,072 counterfeit Spiderman webcopter sets

· Sold 10,040 counterfeit Spiderman webcopter sets

· Sold 37,440 fake Superhero Mashup figures

· Sold 20,000 counterfeit Spiderman figures

· Sold 2,000 bogus Spiderman figures.

· Possessed 4,000 fake Spiderman Triple Attack figures with a view to selling them

· Possessed fake 9,120 Leonardo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle figures with a view to selling them

· Possessed fake 6,633 Mutant Ninja Turtles vehicle sets with a view to selling them