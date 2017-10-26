Pavement power in town centre rebirth

Work is under way on the latest phase of improvements to St Annes town centre.

A £170,000 refurbishment of St Andrews Road South between The Crescent and Wood Street, funded mainly by planning gain money from housing developments, is expected to take between six and eight weeks.

The latest phase of a fresh look for the town centre dating back to the turn of the 21st century, it is following the same format as previous improvements at Park Road and Orchard Road with a major facelift to forecourts as well as pavements.

Street trees, decorative railings and four new lighting columns in the same style as those on adjacent Wood Street, are also included in the scheme.

Initial work has been on the frontage to businesses on the west side of the street between Back St Annes Road West and Wood Street.

Lancashire County Council is the main contractor on the scheme. Paul Drinnan, Fylde Council’s head of regeneration, said: “We are confident everyone will be happy with the outcome.”