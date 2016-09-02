Patient in Vic furore

A father turned into the patient from hell at a hospital’s accident and emergency department.

James Weekes-Bradwell’s behaviour was so atrocious that ill patients had to be moved to another part of Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

He shouted and swore at medical staff, tried to headbutt a hospital security officer, grappled with police officers and kept shouting “rape” in the hope of seeing a doctor as soon as possible.

Weekes-Bradwell, 23, of Watson Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and possessing cannabis.

He was sentenced to a six weeks curfew from 8pm and 6am and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Weekes-Bradwell was a patient at Blackpool’s Victoria Hospital on August 14 at 6.40am. He became violent towards medical staff punching out at them.

Security staff were called and after Weekes-Bradwell tried to headbutt a guard he had to be restrained on the floor.

The prosecutor said: “Other patients had to be moved away from the area. Police arrived and had to handcuff the defendant.”

He kept shouting rape in the hope of seeing a doctor sooner. After a doctor discharged him he wrapped himself round a police officer’s leg and had to be carried outside.”

Police found a small amount of cannabis on him when he was searched at the station. Weekes-Bradwell told officers he had taken the drug Tramadol for pain, drunk three to four pints at a bar and then could remember nothing.