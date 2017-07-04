Patient hands over £1,000 to heart surgeon

A St Annes pensioner donated £1,000 to charity to thank the Fylde coast surgeon who saved his life.

Brian Alder, 70, underwent a nine-hour operation last year, which was performed by consultant cardiothroacic surgeon Nidal Bittar at the Lancashire Cardiac Centre.

He was so grateful he went back to the centre, based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, and handed over cash his family and friends gave him for his recent birthday – in lieu of presents.

“I had been suffering from a few health issues and it took some time to diagnose the exact problem,” retired Mr Alder said.

“In the end, I needed treatment for an aortic aneurism and had to have a pretty major operation.

“Mr Bittar was brilliant. Not only did he perform the operation, but he was there for me and my family afterwards and really looked after us.

“I’ve had a new lease of life to be honest, and I wouldn’t be here without him, I’m sure of that.”

Mr Bittar said he was ‘very surprised’ at Mr Alder’s charitable gift.