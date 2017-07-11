Pat takes on slimathon challenge

A retired Fleetwood High School worker is doing a sponsored slimathon to support a teenager’s dream of performing in an international competition.

Pat Mead, 82, who was a Learning Support Coordinator at the school decided to take on the slimathon challenge after hearing the story about her friend and former colleague Pat Williams.

Pat Williams, who taught at Fleetwood High School for 16 years, is fund-raising to allow 14-year-old Ndina Simon – who is in her full time care – the chance to compete in the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles this month.

Mrs Mead lost touch with Pat Williams after she moved to Namibia to volunteer as a regional special needs coordinator with Voluntary Service Overseas.

It was while talking to another former work colleague about Pat Williams that Mrs Mead was inspired to offer help.

She said: “I hadn’t heard from Pat in a number of years, obviously I knew she had moved to Namibia which meant unfortunately we lost touch.

“Then suddenly after talking with another old colleague, suddenly her name comes up.

“After hearing what she has done for this child I felt I had to do something.

“I knew I wanted to go on a diet and I thought that raising money in this way would mean I would have to stick to my diet.

“I have raised £350 so far and I am determined to keep going for as long as possible.

“This young girl deserves the same chance we get in life.

“If we won’t do something to help her, who will?”

Pat Williams, 64, lived in Layton before moving to Namibia to do voluntary work in 1997, where her and Ndina’s paths crossed.

Pat became close with Ndina’s grandmother Loidie Okazie, who was looking after her granddaughter.

But when she died, Pat took Ndina into her home to care for her full time.

Ndina, who visited Blackpool last year to stay with Pat’s family and friends, is a member of the Namibian rhythmic gymnastic team – training at Junior Olympic Level with hopes of attending the Junior Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018.

She has been chosen to represent Team Namibia in hip hop dancing at the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

Pat has been campaigning to raise money towards Ndina’s trip, which could cost approximately £11,000.

More than £300 has been raised on a JustGiving site, as well as the funds raised by Mrs Mead’s sponsored slimathon.

Mrs Mead added: “I go to Slimming World every week.

“They know what I am doing and are every supportive

“I have lost 10 pounds so far and my original aim was to lose one and a half stone but I feel once I do get there I will keep going”.

To support Ndina’s trip to perform in Los Angeles and to sponsor Pat Mead’s sponsored slimathon, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpingNdina.