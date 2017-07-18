Passers-by talk of horrific sight as biker dies in crash

Commuters and shoppers have spoken of their horror after being caught up in yesterday's crash that cost a man his life.

The man, riding a Keeway motorbike, suffered fatal injuries in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra at the junction of Squires Gate Lane and St Annes Road, in South Shore, at around 4.20pm.

Flowers from staff at the nearby Morrisons supermarket have since been left at the scene, while readers also left messages of tribute online.

Martin Farrington, who works on Amy Johnson Way, said he watched the traffic build up and stay at a standstill for a 'couple of hours, driving fuming at the delay'.

He wrote on Facebook: "I would sit for an hour in traffic if it meant somebody was receiving the care they deserve, it's just so sad that the guy didn't make it.

"It's truly heartbreaking how a momentary decision can end a life."

Nigel Mills said he had spoken to the man, whose identity has not yet been released by investigating police, just minutes before the accident.

"RIP big man," he added.

And Christopher Dias, said he was the traffic lights just after the crash, and saw members of the public fighting to save the man's life.

He said: "I could see them gently trying to turn him over to give him first aid - shocking scene - poor man RIP."

Lawson Bfaa added: "That ambulance crew worked so hard to save him so this is sad news to hear , the rest of services worked hard to protect others and they have a very hard job to do so just let them get on with it , after all we all got home, sadly this person didn't.



"Thoughts with the families at this very sad time may they rest in peace"