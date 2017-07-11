Park Fun day helps raise cash for new playground

The glorious sun was shining and it brought hundreds of people to the port’s Memorial Park for its summer Family Fun Day.

The newly renovated park was packed with families enjoying a fun-filled day with lots of exciting attractions.

Tommy Anyon, Lucas Plowman and Georgia Anyon appreciate the community garden stall

As well as kiddies rides, there was a popular petting zoo with baby goats and even a tortoise – which was a firm favourite – as well as archery, kite displays and birds of prey.

And the day was a huge fundraiser too.

Wyre Council’s Park Development Officer Kate Baird said: “It was such a lovely day.

“The Friends of Memorial Park and Wyre Council managed to raise over £2k towards new play equipment.

“We were overwhelmed by the community support, it was such a tremendous day.

“I’d like to thank all of the volunteers and artists who dedicated their time to make the day a success, it was truly special.”

Families were treated to entertainment by the Old Boys Band, Ukelele Band and music from Joe Boe alongside traditional family fun with hook a duck, coconut shy and tombola.

The event welcomed the Alchemist, a light-hearted, slightly-slapstick puppet show for all ages with comedy moments too from Daft as Brush and his coat hanger antics.

Kate added: “The money will all go back to the community for new play equipment for the park.

“We are consulting with a number of play equipment providers who are going to design plans for the remaining space in the play area,” said Kate.

“Wyre Council and the friends are going to do some community consultation soon to find out what they would like to see in the play ground.”

This Saturday, the park will be turned into an open air theatre for two showings of Roald Dahl favourite James and the Giant Peach.