Park cafe trashed by 'youth gang'

Staff at a popular park venue have appealed for information after a damage spree by rampaging youths.

Equipment and furniture at the Pavilion cafe and restaurant in Ashton Gardens was trashed overnight on Friday.

Bosses at the Lytham St Annes site say CCTV footage has been passed to the police.

A post on social media on Saturday morning said: "So our worst fears came about last night. Our local youth destroyed our outside furniture. They have rampaged through our gardens and destroyed anything they could. All our hard work and efforts over the past weeks has been undone."

It added: "These kids belong to someone. Where were your children last night? If anyone has any information, please get in touch."

Later a message was shared to say Lancashire Police had been contacted.

Another post said: "Here's hoping they are held accountable for their actions. Thank you all for your kind words and support, it means a lot."

The original Facebook post had received more than 100 responses from "disgusted" residents.

One said: "What a shame - and what a pity this reflects badly on all our local youth, when the vast majority of them are hardworking, law abiding and well behaved."

Another posted: "How dreadful, I'm disgusted by the behaviour of people."