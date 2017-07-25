Park bandstand hosting play

Have your say

Tickets are still available for an outdoor production being staged on Thursday in Stanley Park.

The bandstand will be the venue for an Illyria production of Jane Austen’s famous novel Pride and Prejudice.

The company is the same one which has put on plays in settings including Lytham Hall and Williamson Park in Lancaster.

Elaine Smith, of the Friends of Stanley Park, said: “We’re delighted to be putting on this performance.

“It is an outside performance, so please dress for the weather, bring a deckchair and picnic and help us make this new event here in Stanley Park a great success.”

The show begins at 7pm and tickets are priced at £13 for adults, with concessions available.

The production has previously toured throughout the UK and Europe.

Spectators will be entertained by the Illyria touring company’s own adaptation of the story of Lizzie Bennett and Fitzwilliam Darcy, set in the social whirl of Georgian England.

Cocktails provided by the Beach House Blackpool will be on sale, including the Stanley Park Cocktail created specially for the night.

For tickets call (01253) 478358.