Pan left on cooker blamed for fire in flat

Fire crews were called to a flat on Raikes Parade, Blackpool, after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Firefighters arrived at the property at around 4.30pm on Thursday, where they quickly located the fire in the middle floor flat

Two fire officers wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to bring the fire under control before clearing the smoke out of the property.

It is believed the fire was caused by an unattended pan left on the cooker while the flat owner was out.

The working smoke alarms in the property alerted occupants of other flats of the fire and they had evacuated the building by the time fire services arrived. A fire service spokesman said: “Smoke alarms save lives, You are more than twice as likely to die in a fire at home if you haven’t got one.”