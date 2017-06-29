Pampering weekend in heart of Staffordshire

It used to be that going on a spa retreat meant drinking carrot juice and eating spinach salads

But now it is more likely to be prosecco round the pool and a nice bottle of red with dinner as people opt for pampering rather than a painful detox.

After all, following a tough week at work, who doesn’t deserve to wind down and relax.

While most spa facilities I have visited tend to be a hotel with a built-on suite of treatment areas, Moddershall Oaks in Staffordshire is more like a spa with rooms.

Check-in is at the health club reception itself where we sit with a welcome drink filling out our medical forms before being taken to our room.

There are just 10 luxury suites situated in a ground floor block in the property which is a family owned business that has been developed from an original country house over the years.

The accommodation is boutique-style and the floor-to-ceiling window opens out onto a terrace with views across the 72 acres of countryside the venue is set in.

A hot tub outside is available for guests to enjoy just a few steps from their room.

Relaxation is definitely key, and

as soon as you arrive you are encouraged to shrug of your worries and everything else really, and slip into your swimwear and gown as you immerse yourself into the laid back

atmosphere.

Moddershall Oaks was founded in 2000, but in recent years has had a major upgrade.

The older facilities include an indoor pool and relaxing area, but in 2014 an outdoor jacuzzi was unveiled along with a kelo sauna cabin and outdoor log fire.

Our fellow guests included groups of ladies, couples and friends and indeed the concept of a pampering weekend is now something enjoyed by all.

So while I headed off for a facial as my choice of treatment, my sports mad husband indulged in a massage to ease off his limbs.

Emerging from a long, cold winter, I was looking forward to giving my skin a boost for summer and had chosen the Elemis Technology Skin Solutions Facial.

Despite the fact the name should have perhaps given the game away, I was nevertheless surprised to see a machine in the room akin to something you might see in the dentists surgery.

Before I knew it, I was laid down covered in towels while my therapist swathed me in creams and brushed an electric-powered exfoliater across my face.

Next up was a device which looked like a pair of prongs, to deliver electronic impulses to my skin and make it more yielding to the reviving potions dispatched into my complexion.

Finally, small blasts of oxygen were pressed into my skin.

It was all very high-tech and the biomechanics of it all rather went over my head.

But it has to be said my skin was glowing by the end, and the results have lasted.

The therapist urged me to repeat the treatment every four to six weeks, which at £75 for 55 minutes would be a bit above my personal beauty budget.

But for the occasional treat, I would definitely say it would be worth splurging out on the credit card for.

My husband had the Elemis Freestyle Deep Tissue Massage, and as a competitive amateur tennis player, he regularly has massages as part of his body maintenance programme.

He reported this one had helped restore his muscles after his latest three-set battle!

After treatments guests can relax back in the outdoor jacuzzi with a glass of bubbly – even a spot of rain does not put you off thanks to the warm temperature of the water.

But as well as treating the body, Moddershall Oaks also makes sure your appetite is addressed as well.

The property’s restaurant boasts lakeside views and offers a menu using organic ingredients.

It’s lovely to be able to walk just a few minutes from your room to enjoy a leisurely dinner on the evening of your stay.

We were happy to stay on the premises, but if you feel more energetic there are also a couple of pubs nearby if you wish to pop out and visit some of the surrounding area.

Breakfast is served in the same restaurant, and for those who have really got into the spirit of the place, you don’t even have to get dressed - you can just pull on your dressing gown and head down for your cereals.

That felt a little too informal for us – but it demonstrates that this really is a spa break designed to make you feel always at ease.

It would be wrong not to mention the outdoor areas including a courtyard and patio areas with seats overlooking the lake.

A pretty woodland walk also made a pleasant diversion. If you’re looking for a short break, not too far from home, a visit to this Staffordshire retreat certainly ticks all the boxes.

The outdoor spa at Moddershall Oaks

A luxury overnight escape with spa, treatment, dinner and breakfast costs from £390 per night.

To find out more and for information about other packages, go to www.moddershalloaks.com/spa/packages/spa-breaks/

People can book by calling 01782 399 000.

