Pair prove to be Total Warriors at fund-raiser

Two Fleetwood pals took on and completed an extreme challenge to raise cash for good causes.

Mike Pickton and Neil Greaves tackled the Total Warrior event at Bramham Park in Leeds on Saturday in support of their respective charities.

The annual event is a particularly testing obstacle assault course and half-marathon which attracts participants from all over the country.

There are around 30 punishing obstacles in each of the three courses, with some of them bearing names such as Peaks of Pain, The Shocker, Sheepdip and the Death Valley.

Mike, 36, who works for Boots opticians in Blackpool, is raising money for the Royal National Institute of Blind People.

NHS communications manager Neil, 34, is hoping to generate cash for Bloodwise, a British charity aimed at tackling blood cancer.

Neil, of Seymour Street, said afterwards: “We made it! We did the challenge together and we finished in the top 40 per cent, in two hours 55 minutes. It was tough - I got stuck in some mud and never thought I’d get out.”