Owls flew in with the wedding rings

A honeymoon in Malta followed the wedding of Bispham couple Andrew Azzopardi and Heather Collins-Shone.

They tied the knot at Ribby Hall surrounded by their family and friends with lots of finishing touches to make their day special.

Heather, 21, a childcare worker and Andrew, 23, who works in textiles met before starting college in 2011.

Andrew proposed in Dublin after surprising Heather with the holiday for Christmas 2014 - a place she had longed to visit.

On their big day they organised for owls to deliver the rings and they had a magician at the evening reception.

The weather was almost perfect for a November day and around a hundred guests enjoyed a three course meal in the garden room at Ribby Hall.

Heather chose a navy blue colour scheme and their wedding photos were taken at Wrea Green during the day and at night at the spa hotel.

Andrew said: “It was the best and most entertaining day and night of my life so far.”

And Heather added: “We had a beautiful and incredibly enjoyable day - for all involved, I wish we could do it all over again!”

Photography by Ashley Barnard www.blackpoolphotographer.co.uk