Outcry at ‘disgrace’ of pavement cyclists

Pedestrians across Blackpool are at risk from a two-wheeled menace, say councillors.

Concerns have been raised that more and more cyclists are using the pavements instead of the roads, and travelling at increasing speeds.

And it is feared the recklessness of some cyclists is putting the safety of others at risk.

The issue was raised at the latest full council meeting of Blackpool Council, when members agreed the issue was becoming a bigger problem.

Coun Maxine Callow said: “Cyclists on pavements, I know we have had police cuts but this has been going on before the cuts and it is getting steadily worse.

“There are more and more cyclists on the pavements, and this is not young children but adults who are speeding along the footpaths.

“Some of them have no bells, they are on their mobile phones and they seem to think they have a God-given right to take over the pavements, it is a disgrace.

“A lot of them have crash helmets but it’s pedestrians who will be needing them.

“It just isn’t right that people walking on the footpaths take their life in their hands.”

Council leader, Coun Simon Blackburn, also voiced his own concerns.

He said: “One of my constituent’s daughters was hurt by a speeding cyclist.

“If you saw the CCTV footage you’d be horrified. It was amazing she survived.

“The police are doing what they can – they are stopping cyclists on pavements.

“What we need is a change of attitude from the public.

“These are adults and they have a responsibility not to ride on pavements.”

Coun Danny Scott also highlighted an issue with the ‘shared path’ on Blackpool promenade, where there had been some near misses involving cyclists and families on foot.

Coun Gillian Campbell, the deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “I will speak to the police, we need a new effort to tackle this.”