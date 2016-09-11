Organisers turn up the heat to recruit more fire cadets

More youngsters in Blackpool have been given the chance to experience life in the fire service.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service currently runs a Fire Cadets Unit at South Shore Fire Station.

Due to the success of the scheme, piloted by St George’s High School in the resort, the scheme is to be extended.

Now all Year Nine pupils across town are being given the opportunity to apply to become a cadet in the next intake.

Places are limited and an open day will be held at South Shore fire station on Thursday at 6.30pm for 14-year-olds and their parents.

Fire brigade community safety officer Steve Flitcroft said: “The unit will follow the National Fire Cadets Scheme aimed at promoting key skills in teambuilding.

“Fire Cadet uniform will be provided for all participants and there will be no cost for this or for any course activity.

“Activities will be organised by qualified fire service staff and volunteers provided by Lancashire County Council.”

Events include:

n Hose and ladder drills.

n Road and water safety lessons.

n Fire extinguisher tuition.

n Search and rescue.

Cadets will also be given training in planning and carrying out a community projects.

The Fire Cadets will run every Wednesday, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at South Shore fire station.

If any pupils are interested in becoming a Fire Cadet and would like to attend the evening along with their parents they should e-mail stephenflitcroft@lancsfirerescue.org.uk stating their name, date of birth, the name of the school they attend and how many members of their party will be attending the open evening.

During the evening all relevant paperwork will be completed including the taking of measurements for uniforms.