Opposition to plans to build 25 new homes

Proposed plans to build new houses in Weeton have been met with opposition from a local councillor.

Staining and Weeton councillor John Singleton has announced that he will back Weeton Parish Council’s objections to the plans, which would see 25 homes built on Church Street,

He said: “Weeton has seen building developments come to fruition in the last 14 months which far exceed local housing needs. To my knowledge no local people bought any of these new builds. Buyers were sourced from further afield and while this may have a positive impact on the indigenous community, the expansion exacerbates issues around facilities such as shops, school places and public transport.

“It is worth noting that Weeton only has a temporary bus service in place entirely dependent on fragile LCC funding and at the mercy of competing priorities.

“There exists numerous traffic issues which would be compounded by development.

“In my opinion, the proposed development would have a negative impact of the pastoral outlook of this rural area.”