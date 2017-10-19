A Word In Your Ear - October 19, 2017

It may have been blowing a gale and miserably dark when you awoke but there’s still much to celebrate here on the Fylde.

Last weekend local churches marked the Autumn Harvest Festival – a traditional time of plenty to enjoy the fruits of long summer labours. At ours, St. Paul’s on Whitegate Drive, there was a free feast in the evening.

As it happened, we were already banqueting on a traditional roast-lamb dinner at home. It’s the time of year to savour such treats, perhaps after an invigorating walk in Stanley Park or other beauty spots along our coast. They look wonderful as autumn brings its gold before darker evenings draw in.

Even looking at our garden, recently tidied up for winter, there was a seasonal lift – with the return of our robin. Now I’ll watch for him each morning, flitting close whenever we’re topping up bird feeders.

I knew autumn was really upon us, however, seeing smoke curl from chimneys of our local inn, Blackpool’s oldest – the Saddle. Its cosy rooms are now further warmed by welcoming coal fires and, along with neighbouring cottages, a homely smell of wood-smoke fills the late afternoon air.

This is also when we turn to indoor entertainment, of which there is so much on the Fylde’s holiday coastline. You only have to check the What’s On pages of this newspaper.

As I write in early morning, She Who Knows is out at her yoga session in Cleveleys. Meanwhile, we have weekday dance dates at St Annes and Fleetwood.

Of course, Blackpool has its famous Tower and many world-class attractions, including theatres, cinemas and diverse restaurants. However, for many locals it will be the social and sports clubs or church halls that host our winter classes and entertainments . . .

But then, of course, you might just want to put your feet up and relax.

• For Roy’s books visit www.royedmonds-blackpool.com.