A Word In Your Ear - November 2, 2017

It’s good to see renovation work continuing at the fabulous Winter Gardens, where the ceiling of the Empress Ballroom is being painstakingly repaired. Certainly it’s sad that some events have had to be cancelled or postponed. However, the best of our unique past must be preserved as an investment in our future.

Over the years far too much irreplaceable heritage, both grand and humble, has gone under the demolition man’s hammer.

I was proud to be a local resident when attending the World Ballroom Championships there, a few years ago. This amazing event draws thousands from across the world, bringing further fame upon our resort. We found ourselves sat among American Chinese from San Francisco watching the world-class dancing. They were thrilled by the setting and experience.

My wife and I also enjoyed touring restored sections of the Winter Gardens formerly hidden, on an open day allowing us to dance in that ballroom. At the Tower, of course, the story of council involvement and success is the same. Also at the fabulous Grand Theatre, a charity relying upon civic support and volunteers.

It’s surprising how few residents along the Fylde also really know our beautiful Stanley Park, the largest green recreational space outside of London. That, too, relies on civic generosity and an army of volunteers, or ‘Friends’.

However, during these school holidays it’s been reassuring to see the art-deco café there packed, as well as serving as a regular meeting place for locals. ‘Parks’ management, headed by the genial Sean, and its bright young team of staff deserve their awards.

These amazing, historic attractions in Blackpool are at the heart of our resort’s holiday coast. They’re putting a new golden veneer on our town motto of Progress. Also, after a sad decline over the past few decades, they’re restoring our local pride.

Well done council, private business and, above all, those volunteers!

