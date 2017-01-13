Operatic Society readies for summer

No sooner will St Annes Operatic Society bring the curtain down on its touring run of the Babes In The Wood panto than preparations will begin for summer show Fiddler On The Roof.

The final panto shows are at St Thomas Church Hall, St Annes this Saturday, January 14, at 3pm and 7pm and on Wednesday, January 18, at the Parish Rooms, Headroomgate Road, St Annes from 7.40pm.

The Society will be offering the opportunity for anyone interested in taking part in Fiddler On The Roof the chance to meet the production team, with rehearsals starting for the new show just a week later.

Society spokesman Alison Thornton said: “There will be opportunities for actors, singers and dancers and everyone is welcome.”