One hurt as two others flee fire caused by candle falling into bin

A first floor flat has been badly damaged by fire after a candle was left unattended, the fire service said.

Two crews from Blackpool and one from South Shore were called to the flat, in Newton Drive, Blackpool, to tackle the blaze at around 11.25pm yesterday.

Two people inside had managed to escape but another in an adjacent flat had to be helped to safety after becoming ‘distressed’, green watch manager at Blackpool, Ally Park, said.

Mr Park has now called for people to be more careful when using candles, saying: “The fire was caused accidentally by an unattended candle melting and falling into a bin in the bedroom, setting fire to its contents and then the curtains.

“Extensive damage to the flat meant the occupants had to seek alternative accommodation.

“The fire service would like to highlight the dangers of naked flames and candles, and the ease at which a fire can happen if candles are left unattended.”

The fire was well alight when the crews arrived, and they could see flames through the flat window, Mr Park added, and the home has been so badly damaged the occupants have been forced to look for somewhere else to stay.

Six firefighters wearing breathing masks tackled the blaze using two water jets.

The rescued neighbour required some first aid, but is understood not to have been seriously hurt.