‘Oh we do like to be beside the seaside’

A true seaside theme resonated through St Nicholas Church Hall in Fleetwood for a special Brian House fund-raising day.

The well supported annual event - By the Seaside - is organised by Fleetwood Town Councillor Paul Tilling, specifically to boost funds for the hospice’s Butterfly Suite.

Coun Paul Tilling with Coun Mary Stirzaker

Scores of people turned out to support the event, officially opened by Fleetwood Town FC chairman Andy Pilley, and tried their hands at tin can alley, down the clown, hook-a-duck and lighthouse hoop.

Tombolas, traditional seaside games, bric-a-brac, music from Adam Discoman and visits from Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Coastguard, an owl rooster and sports car club made for a fun-filled afternoon.

Keeping everything down to 50p a go to make it as affordable as possible, Paul and his army of helpers raised a fantastic £1,800.

Paul said: “It was a great turnout and I’d like to thank everyone for their support - particularly those who helped to run the event and the organisations who gave up their time to support us.

“Everyone is touched by cancer and Brian House helps to make it a little easier for children and their families on that awful journey.

“We are already planning next year’s event which will have a wartime theme.”

Paul, who works as an intensive care healthcase assistant at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, is also organising a reindeer run for the hospice as part of Fleetwood Festive Lights plans for Christmas.