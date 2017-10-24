It can be hard for new mums who want to be active and get back into shape after giving birth.

But with free post-natal classes on the Fylde coast it might just be that bit easier.

The sessions, part of a 12-week programme, are being run at the YMCA in Thornton and in Lytham.

There are also pre-natal classes too.

Childcare shouldn’t be much of an issue, as mums can bring their babies with them into the classes – and even use their little ones like a weight for added resistance to work harder.

Instructor Claire Nutton, GP referral officer with the YMCA Fylde coast, said: “Women can be referred by their GP or health professional or can self-refer, as long as they have their six to 12 week clearance from their doctor and we have a consultation.

“It’s all about helping mums-to-be and new mums to get back into being active, or to keep active.

“Often women who have recently had a baby feel nervous about getting back into exercise.

“It’s nice for them to be able to come somewhere, where they know they can trust the advice and feel supported.

“They don’t have to worry about who’s going to look after baby, because we have a crèche and with the post-natal classes, mums can bring baby and even use them for extra resistance.

“They know the exercises are safe and they have that confidence.

“It’s nice for mums to meet other mums too. They realise they’re not on their own. They realise everyone has that bit of their bodies they don’t like – their tummy or hips or whatever. It can help them realise all these emotions or thoughts they have are just normal.

“And it gives them a chance to socialise with other mums and perhaps make some new friends.

“Sometimes it can be quite lonely when you’re at home, on maternity leave, you might not get to see people much.

“For a mum, it’s something she can do for her too – rather than for other people. Just 45 minutes of doing something she wants to do, something she enjoys.

“And at the end of the sessions, we focus on the pelvic floor. We go through a few exercises, as training the pelvic floor is really important.

“It’s all just relaxed, gentle exercise – we’re not expecting anyone to do high intensity stuff. It’s in a really friendly atmosphere and of course, best of all – it’s free.”

Mum Natalie Chapman, of Thornton, has been taking part in the classes with her 12-week-old son Alfie.

She said: “I just wanted to be able to get back into exercise after having my baby, and I felt I didn’t want to do much too soon.

“Claire is very knowledgeable and a great instructor. I really enjoy it, and it has that social side as well.

“It just gives me more energy and makes me feel fitter and healthier. I’d definitely recommend the classes to other mums.”

• Visit www.ymcayactive.org or search on Facebook