Twinkle-toed ITV stars join dance video for Britain's Got Talent return

TV presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Ant and Dec, and Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have put their dancing shoes on in a new video for the return of Britain's Got Talent.

The talent show's new opening sequence sees Britain's Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern enlist the help of ITV stars as he raps about searching for the show's "one missing viewer".

Comedians Keith Lemon and Jason Manford also join in the fun, along with the casts of Coronation Street and Emmerdale, the presenters of Loose Women, Jeremy Kyle and Emma Willis.

Britain's Got Talent presenters Ant and Dec throw in a couple of dab dance moves, while Willoughby and Schofield jump around their This Morning studio.

Former show winners Ashley Banjo and Perri Kiely, of dance group Diversity, and judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell also join in as Mulhern takes his mission across the channel's studios.

But as his Got To Find The One Viewer song comes to a climax, Ant and Dec point out that the missing fan is actually hiding behind the microphone.

Stephen Mulhern on the Good Morning Britain set with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

"Well, that was a waste of everyone's time," says the disgruntled Mulhern.

:: Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV on Saturday April 15 at 8pm, followed by Britain's Got More Talent with Stephen Mulhern on ITV2 at 9.25pm.

Stephen Mulhern with Emma Willis

Stephen Mulhern on the Coronation Street set