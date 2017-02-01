Three quarters of Brits more likely to dump their partner than their broadband provider

Over three-quarters (77%) of Britons are more likely to remain loyal to their broadband provider than their partner, reveals new research by Ofcom-accredited broadband comparison site Cable.co.uk.

Furthermore, a third of those interviewed (33%) had only ever been with one broadband provider, compared to just 14% had one single relationship in their lifetime.



Men and women are equally unlikely to change their broadband provider, with both only having switched once, on average. However, men are more likely to have been in many relationships. 17% of men who took part in Cable.co.uk's research said they had had 10 or more partners. Meanwhile, 11% of women said they'd had 10 or more relationships throughout their lives.



Commenting on the research results, Dan Howdle, consumer telecoms expert at broadband deals comparison site Cable.co.uk, said:

“A lot of this comes down to fear. Even though most of us have probably heard that we can save money on our broadband deal by either switching at the end of the contract or reaching out to our existing provider to haggle down the price, we're scared of either being without broadband while we wait for our new service or that the new service won't be as good as the old one.



"Surprisingly, however, we are not nearly as scared of giving our relationship partner the heave-ho. I find it staggering that UK broadband providers appear to have won loyalty beyond that we afford our boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse. That said, I see this more as evidence of our laziness and trepidation when it comes to switching broadband provider than as a reflection of our relationship staying power."