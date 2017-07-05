Terminal 3 evacuated after suspicious bag found at Manchester Airport

A terminal at Manchester Airport has been evacuated due to a "potential issue with a bag."

Travellers have been removed from flights and buses at Terminal 3 following the issue.

Passengers at the scene have said that they were standing on the tarmac and had no idea what was happening.

A spokesman for the airport said: “Due to a potential issue with a bag in Terminal Three, a precautionary evacuation is taking place while further investigations take place.

"Only Terminal three is affected. Passengers using Terminal one and two should travel as normal.

"Passengers departing from Terminal three should go to terminal one for more information.

"Passengers arriving into terminal three will be brought in through Terminal 1 at present.”

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that they are in attendance and that the bomb squad had been called.

A spokesman said: "Police were called at 8.50am on Wednesday July 5 to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport.

"Officers are responding and a precautionary evacuation of terminal three is taking place.

"Explosive ordnance disposal (EDO) will be attending and enquiries are ongoing."