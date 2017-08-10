Spice Girl fans hold on to your platform shoes because Spice World the Movie is coming to a cinema near you for a special one off screening in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Yes that's right. It's been 20 years since the mega blockbuster first hit the screens in 1997 and Spice Girl Wannabes up and down the country flocked to see the girl band perform their favourite songs.

The film follows the exploits of the band mates as they tour around London in a bus on a madcap musical adventure. The film features many bizarre moments including a scene where Michael Barrymore puts the girls through their paces at a dance boot camp.

The special screenings have been organised by Spice Girl fan site to take place across the country on September 29 and will be shown at the Cleveleys Vue at 7pm and the Odeon in Blackpool at 6pm.

The Spice Girls News fan site said: "We have organised for a 20th anniversary screening of Spice World The Movie to be shown at a cinema near you on Friday September 29. At the moment this is just for cinemas in the UK but we are hoping to organise something for fans across the world soon.

"Tickets are on sale now and are available to purchase until Sunday September 24."

So if you're looking to 'spice up your life' head down to your local Vue or Odeon for your fix of 'zig a zig ah'.