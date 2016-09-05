Supermarket giant Sainsbury's has said a spelling blunder at a "petrel" station was a "misteke."

We revealed how a sign painted on the road at the firm's Edenthorpe Thorne Road, Doncaster branch pointing motorists onto the forecourt was written out as "petrel" rather than petrol. But now the firm has laughed off the blunder, which went viral on social media - by joining in the banter.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said in a light-hearted response: “We’re aware of this and correcting the misteke.” The freshly painted road marking at the branch in Edenthorpe was spotted this morning - and the supermarket giant was ridiculed on social media for the cock-up.

Twitter user @DrMuttley tweeted a picture of the blunder, taken by Deborah Kelly with the message: "Seabirds straight ahead #YouHadOneJob."

Petrels are a type of seabird commonly found around the British coast. The supermarket car park has been undergoing renovations in recent weeks.