Riders knocked off moped while speeding through level crossing

Dramatic video has been released showing youths crashing a moped at a railway level crossing.

The pair ignore flashing warnings lights and are hit with a glancing blow from one closing barrier before they slam into another and fall onto the road in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

They pick themselves up off the tarmac, jump back on the moped and speed off.

Network Rail figures show that young people were involved in more than 2,000 potentially dangerous incidents at level crossings in the past five years.

The organisation's route level crossing manager, Ben Parish, said: "This selfish duo had callous neglect for the safety of themselves and others by ignoring the barriers and flashing signals.

"Level crossing barriers and warning lights are there to help road users, pedestrians and railway users stay safe. Misusing crossings in this way could result in serious injury or worse.

"I can't emphasise strongly enough the importance of safe and sensible level crossing use. If anyone has any concerns about a level crossing I would urge them to contact us immediately."

Network Rail said the youths have not been caught following the crash on March 16.