Ride Across Britain Day 8: The end is in sight

The end is well and truly in sight now.

Today, on this Deloitte Ride Britain adventure we crossed deep into the highlands.

From the beautiful base camp in the shadow of Ben Nevis, just outside Fort William, we climbed out over Great Glen towards Inverness.

It was another hilly one with more than 5,000ft of climbing spread over 111 miles.

But the magnificent views do take some of the pain away.

After Inverness we joined the Forth of Moray scenic trail all the way to the Kyle of Sutherland.

Everyone is absolutely shattered. But attention has turned to the final day, when we will finally reach John O'Groats. Fingers crossed I make it.