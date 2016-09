We are more than 700 miles in but things keep getting better.

Day seven of the Deloitte Ride Across Britain challenge was by far the most scenic.

Some of the beautiful scenes on day 7 of my ride across Britain.

It was a challenging 127 mile ride from Hamilton racecourse to Fort William, in the shadow of Ben Nevis.

We climbed the Campsie Fells, Glen Ogle and the famous Glen Coe pass for an awe inspiring day in the saddle.

Sometimes pictures tell you everything you need to know. Here are a selection of the best.

