Ride Across Britain Day 6: The home straight

Then three became one.

The two pals who I buddied up with on this great Deloitte Ride Across Britain challenge have now been forced to retire from the ride due to injury.

Hamilton Racecourse

Cycling from Lands End to JohnO'Groats is brutal - and they can surely testify.

I'm still here but six days and 600 miles in, it is all becoming a blur.

Last Friday, when we started this adventure wide eyed and fresh legged, feels like months ago.

Yesterday's ride from Penrith over the Scottish border to Hamilton was a pretty fast one. My fastest yet.

But the speed belies an overwhelming sense of fatigue now.

But, on a hopeful note, we are facing the home straight now.

Today's ride, a whopping 127 miles, is the longest of the tour. Let's hope the scenery takes some of the pain out of it.