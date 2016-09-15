Ride Across Britain Day 5: My toughest day yet

There are tough days. But this was another level.

As my 970 mile Deloittle Ride Across Britain adventure rolled into Lancashire I was supposed to be firing on all cylinders.

The wonderful scenery never ends

But the engine was broken. And the spirit was on the ropes too for the 107 mile stage from Haydock to Penrith.

On day five of the adventure, we rolled through Bradley Wiggins' hometown of Eccleston before crossing through Leyland, Penwortham and skirting Preston before our first pit stop at Barton Grange.

Knee pain and a serious bout of lethargy hindered the progress, along with a couple of flat tyres for one of the riders I was tagging along with.

But after what felt like an eternity, we inched our way into Cumbria to face the mighty Shap Fell. Eight miles of constant climbing to an elevation of more than 1,300ft.

Strangely, having a big hill to concentrate on forced me out of my slumber and I flew through the final 30 miles.

Attritional day though. But onwards and upwards. We are already over the half way mark and we'll make our way into Scotland tomorrow.

To find out more, including information about next year's ride, visit www.rideacrossbritain.com