Ride Across Britain Day 3: The highs and the lows

Easier day, they said.

I beg to differ. 5,000ft of climbs and 98 miles, is tough enough for me.

More incredible scenery on my ride across our wonderful country.

Thank goodness I had old pals Bob Dylan and Richard Hawley to drag me round the final 20 miles of day three of this epic Deloitte Ride Across Britain challenge from Bath to Ludlow.

Luckily the scenery was amazing. The villages of the Wye Valley and around Bath are quintessentially English and the ride over the Severn Bridge was one of the most iconic parts of the ride so far.

But what is truly amazing on this adventure from Lands End to John O Groats, is the range of emotions you go through during these long, arduous days.

One minute you are flying and the next you are slung over your handlebars a broken man.

One of the Tudor buildings in Ludlow

But that's the challenge. To push yourself further, literally and figuratively.

I went deep into unchartered territory on day three. Geographically and physically.

But bring on day four, I say. 600+ miles to go.