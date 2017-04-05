Revealed - The ‘weirdest and wackiest’ insurance claims

Bees swarming into a dining room, a set of melted false teeth and an iPad accidentally making it into the washing-up are among the most bizarre claims seen by an insurer in the last year.

Ageas released a list of “weird and wacky” claims that were paid out in 2016.

In one case, a herd of cows in north Wales got loose from a farm and gathered in a man’s garden, causing £7,500 worth of damage.

In another case dealt with by the insurer, bees swarmed into a dining room in Taunton, Somerset, with black marks left on the carpet when they were smoked out, costing nearly £200 to rectify.

The insurer also paid out a claim after an 84-year-old man from Oxford put his false teeth on the cooker and they slipped under the metal grill.

He then put the cooker on and melted them. Ageas replaced the dentures, costing £945.

Another claim saw an iPad being left on a chopping board in Rochester during a meal. The sink was later filled with water and the iPad received a soaking along with the dishes.

Ageas Retail chief executive officer Ant Middle said: “We’ve seen some weird and wonderful home insurance claims over the years but 2016 saw some of the strangest yet.”