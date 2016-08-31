Princess Diana remembered 19 years on

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The world was stunned by the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales, on August 31, 1997.

Britain woke to the news that the people's princess had been killed in a high speed car accident in Paris.

Early reports claimed that Diana had survived the crash which also claimed the lives of Dodi Al Fayed and the vehicle's driver, Henri Paul.

In the early hours it was announced that Diana had died after lengthy attempts to resuscitate her at a nearby hospital.

The accident happened after the princess left the Ritz Hotel in the French capital with her companion, Dodi Fayed, son of Harrods owner Mohammed Al Fayed.

The princess' car was being pursued at high speed by photographers on motorbikes when it hit the 13th pillar of the Ponte de l'Alma road tunnel.

Blood analysis at the time showed that Paul, the driver of the black Mercedes was illegally intoxicated. In a statement Buckingham Palace said the Queen and the Prince of Wales were "deeply shocked and distressed".

Prince Charles broke the news of their mother's death to Princes William and Harry at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the royal family had been spending the summer.

The death of the People's Princess led to unprecedented displays of grief.

Here we remember her life in pictures.