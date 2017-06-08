A police officer who was stabbed in the eye as he took on the London Bridge attackers with only his baton has said he was "sorry" he could not do more.

The British Transport Police (BTP) officer was stabbed in the head, face and leg and is said to be "seriously unwell" in hospital following Saturday night's attack.

In a statement from the force, he thanked members of the public for their support.

The officer, who has not been named, said: "Like every police officer who responded, I was simply doing my job. I didn't expect the level of love and well wishes I have received.

"I feel like I did what any other person would have done. I want to say sorry to the families that lost their loved ones. I'm so sorry I couldn't do more and I want you to know I did everything I could."

The officer, who was less than two years into his job, was one of the first on the scene as he responded to calls for help from the public after a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge.

He praised his BTP colleagues, who tended to him as he lay injured.

"I am so proud of my colleagues from BTP and everyone from the other emergency services who were on shift that night and did everything they could in the face of danger," he said.

"I especially want to thank the officers who saved my life and kept me alive. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for them.

"Saturday night changed my life, like I'm sure it has for many others. My thoughts are with the people who died in the attack, but also with those that were injured and are recovering in hospital, including the three other officers that were injured, and all the members of the public who rushed to help."

Fellow BTP officers Alfred Iswa, 51, and Lee Crook, who turned 36 on the night of the attack, previously described how they tended to their injured colleague.

Pc Iswa said: "As soon as I got there, I could see blood was coming out of his face, near the eye.

"I was trying to help him and he pointed his baton towards the attacker and said 'get him'. Even when injured, he was trying to fight."

Pc Leon McLeod, 29, ran after Youssef Zaghba, Khuram Butt and Rachid Redouane as they carried out their deadly knife attack, unaware of the condition of his fellow officer.

He told the Press Association: "I thought he was okay at first. I still wish I could have done a bit more. It is still quite surreal."

The injured officer said he had received support from across the globe.

He said: "I am truly moved and overwhelmed by all the support and comments that I've received, not only from people in this country but across the world."

BTP Chief Constable Paul Crowther said: "Having visited the Pc in hospital a number of times and hearing first-hand the incredible account of his actions on Saturday night, I am proud that he is part of the BTP family.

"I know everyone at the force is behind him and his family as he continues his recovery."