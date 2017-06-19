Mercury rises as Met Office issues second highest heatwave alert

The Met Office has issued the second highest heatwave alert for all of Britain as the country endures some extreme heat.

TThe level three amber heatwave warning is one behind a national emergency and has been issued from 9am Monday to 9am Thursday, as forecasters anticipate highs of 33C (91.4).

On Monday the temperature reached 32C (91F) at RAF Northolt, west London.

The amber warning is issued when "there is a 90% probability of heatwave conditions" according to the Met Office website.

It means social and healthcare workers should ensure high-risk groups including the elderly, children and those with medical conditions, are kept cool and hydrated.

The NHS has issued advice and guidelines on the www.nhs.uk website to help people deal with the blazing sunshine.

NHS advice includes urging people to: "Spend time in the shade when the sun is strongest, between 11am and 3pm."

It also said: "Keep rooms cool by using shades, have cool baths or showers and stay hydrated."

There has also been one incident of a road surface melting near Guildford, where spilt oil had "melted into the tarmac due to the heat", according to Surrey Police.