Kodi Boxes recalled due to electric shock risk

TV viewers have been warned of an electrical shock risk from a model of Kodi box currently being sold in the UK.

The Chinese-made Android TV box branded as a OTT TV Box 4K has been described as having a “risk of electric shock due to poor quality design and construction” by consumer and trade campaigner Electrical Safety First.

The boxes are sold in a black cardboard box and come with a power supply (AC adapter) marked ANU-050250A.

Anyone having bought one of these devices is advised to stop using it immediately.

Electrical Safety First recommends that anyone who discovers they have an electrical item that has been recalled should stop using it until it has been checked by the manufacturer.

If the manufacturer has not offered a recall programme then they advise following visiting http://www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk/product-recalls/what-to-do-with-a-recalled-product/ which includes the option of contacting Citizens Advice.