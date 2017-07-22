It’s Planet of the Cakes for one lucky gorilla

The ape keepers made sure to keep in the good books of the gorillas at Blackpool Zoo by baking Bukavu a cake for his birthday.

Served in a tyre, the delicious-looking delicacy featured slices of apple, a circle of strawberrys, and a ‘candle’ made from parsnip and carrots.

Staff at Blackpool Zoo baked silverback gorilla Bukavu a cake for his birthday

“And in true gorilla style, it was demolished in a matter of seconds,” a spokesman from the attraction, in East Park Drive said yesterday.

The mark of affection between man and beast was miles apart from the terrifying world seen in new sci-fi flick War for the Planet of the Apes, when Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless colonel.

Rather than ruling the planet, Western Lowland silverback gorilla Bukavu and his family – partner Miliki, daughters Meisie and Njema, and son Moanda – are content living at the zoo’s Gorilla Mountain.

“They are contented group and enjoy spending time on Gorilla Mountain when the weather is suitable,” a spokesman added.