Is this proof aliens exist, or is it just another fake?

The extraordinary unverified UFO footage which has been circulating in Malaysia.

This is the heart-stopping moment an intimidating black 'UFO' was apparently spotted circling a remote village - like something out of 'Independence Day'.

Other-worldly footage shows the mysterious craft gliding eerily close to earth before disappearing into the night.

Seconds later, it turns on its axis and sails back for a second look - much to the amazement of gob-smacked villagers in Malaysia.

The bizarre clip, which was apparently filmed by terrified locals near Kuala Krai this week, shows bright white light pouring from the middle of the 'flying saucer'.