Ice cream recalled over allergy fears

An Ice cream manufacturer has recalled one of its products over allergy concerns.
Batches of the 1 Litre Salted Caramel Real Dairy Ice Cream (‘New Improved Recipe’) have been withdrawn from sale as they contain egg and may be a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to eggs.
As a precaution, the manufacturer are asking customers who have purchased the above product to check the batch code on the rim of the lid to make sure it is not affected.
If it matches one of the six batch codes/best before dates listed below, they should not consume the product and instead return it to store for a full refund.
28.02.17 / 10 67W
30.09.17 / 10 67X
30.11.17 / 10 67X
31.12.17 / 10 67X
31.01.18 / 10 45T
28.02.18 / 10 45X
Pointing out that no other products have been affected, a company statement read: “Mackie’s of Scotland wish to apologise to all customers for the inconvenience caused.”
