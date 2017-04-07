A guide on how to spot killer illnesses Meningitis and Septicaemia in children has been released by health chiefs in a bid to help carers identify the warning signs.

The early stages of the illnesses are commonly missed as they often appear as a cold or flu type illness, the guide warns.

Guardians of young children are told to contact a doctor if their children show any of the signs

It adds that, carers should always treat any case of suspected meningitis or septicaemia as an emergency.

Parents are now being asked to make themselves aware of all the symptoms of the illnesses as the rash commonly associated with meningococcal septicaemia does not always appear in all cases.

Guardians of young children should contact a doctor if their children show any of the signs below:-

1. Fever, cold hands and feet

In this example the spots are still visible through the glass. This is called a non-blanching rash - it does not fade. Seek immediate medical help if you see this sign. .

2. Floppy and unresponsive

3. Drowsy and difficult to wake

4. Spots/rash. Do the glass test

5. Rapid breathing or grunting

6. Fretful, dislikes being handled

7. Unusual cry or moaning

The guide also warns carers that not all children will show all the signs listed above.

A spokesman for East Lancashire CCG said: "Babies and toddlers are most vulnerable as they cannot easily fight infection because their immune system is not yet fully developed.

"They can’t tell you how they are feeling and can get a lot worse very quickly.

"The presence of fever and any other of the above symptoms should be taken extremely seriously."