Here's how to plan the perfect proposal

Valentine's Day is just days away - but are you one of the brave people planning to pop the question this February 14?

Wedding proposals are huge milestones that can make even the most confident of us quake in our boots. So how do you do it right?

Hannah Wallis, Wedding and Special Events co-ordinator, has given her advice ahead of the big day.

Here's her list of key tips for planning the perfect proposal - and what comes next.

Make it personal

The best proposals are well planned, thought-through and personal.

That means reflecting on your time together to pick the big aspects, such as the location or theme, or smaller touches, such as background music or the date of the proposal.

When you start the planning process, it’s worth writing down some of your favourite times and memories together, then using that to add the all-important personal touches.

Have a plan b

Though you might be waiting to get down on one knee at the perfect, split-second, realise sometimes things don’t go to plan, and that’s okay!

Leave yourself more than one window of opportunity, so you don’t panic if the first one passes. It’ll help banish some of the nerves.

Plan a post-engagement celebration

Don’t forget to consider any post-engagement plans. Do you want to invite your friends and family for a meal or casual get-together afterwards? If so, where?

There’s a lot to think about, from your guest list to how many people you’re prepared to tell before you propose. If you have a friend or family member that’s in on the secret, you can get them to help you with this bit.

Prepare to tell the world

It’s key to remember all the little things beforehand, like making sure you’ve charged your phone to take pictures and take phone calls from loved ones to tell them the news.

You’ll also need to prepare for all the congratulatory messages (and people wanting to secure their invite to the wedding).

Relax

In the run up to the big moment, try to relax. This is obviously easier said than done, but some of the best advice is to remember that if the moment doesn’t feel right, then don’t do it.

Other moments will come which will be just as special. Remembering this just takes the pressure off a little.

If you're planning to pop the question around this Valentine's Day - good luck!

