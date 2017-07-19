Driver denies forcing cyclist on to grass verge in 'road rage' incident

A builder has denied driving dangerously after a cyclist was captured by a body-worn camera being forced off a road by a van in an alleged "road rage" incident.

Ben Salisbury, 30, is alleged to have deliberately swerved into the path of the cyclist as he passed him on the A272 in West Sussex on April 30.

Crawley Magistrates' Court heard that footage of the encounter was captured by a second cyclist's body-worn camera and then went viral online.

Prosecutor Gaynor Byng said one of the cyclists banged on the side of the van as it overtook him. The van is then said to have swerved deliberately into the rider, sending him off the road and on to a grass verge.

Salisbury, of Howard Road, Penge, south-east London, pleaded not guilty to driving dangerously and was told he would stand trial at Horsham Magistrates' Court on October 3.

He was released on unconditional bail.