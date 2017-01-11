Dog wanted to star in opera romance

Does your dog have star quality?

If your pet pooch does not shy away from the limelight, they could win a place in the spotlight in the romantic opera La Boheme, coming to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on February 13.

Award-winning director and producer Ellen Kent said: “People say never work with children or animals but I love to do both.

“The first time was 20 years ago when my pet cat Holly Go-Lightly was in one of my productions and was an instant hit. Since then we’ve had horses, dogs, goldfish and even a golden eagle with a 6ft wingspan on stage.

“Many years ago when we last did La Boheme and asked local people to volunteer their pets it was a huge success. We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners!

“We’re a nation of animal lovers after all. I’m sure there is plenty of doggie talent out there.”

The lucky dog needs to be well-behaved and small, and owners must be prepared to go onstage in costume to look after it.

To audition your dog send a photograph to Ellen Kent: ellen@ellenkent.co.uk.

Please include your contact number and address as well as the breed, height, weight, age and name of your dog.