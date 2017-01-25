David Bowie is the first artist to be honoured with a set of stamps

A set of special stamps are to be issued to honour musician David Bowie.

Royal Mail said it will be the first time it has dedicated an entire issue to an individual music artist.

The 10 stamps, including images of famous album covers Hunky Dory and Aladdin Sane, will go on sale on March 14.

Four of the stamps will show Bowie in action live on tour, ranging from his Ziggy Stardust tour of 1972 to his 2004 Reality Tour.

Philip Parker of Royal Mail said: "For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers.

"Royal Mail's stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas."