Computer giant urges users to check notebooks for fire risk batteries

Computer manufacturer HP has advised its notebook users to check or recheck batteries on their device - even if they have already done so.

A worldwide voluntary safety recall and replacement programme for certain notebook computer batteries was announced in June 2016.

Many customers received replacement batteries at this time, and these users do not need to recheck their devices.

However, additional batteries that were shipped with the same notebooks have now been identified as potentially hazardous.

These batteries have the potential to overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard.

The affected batteries were shipped with specific HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion Notebook Computers sold worldwide from March 2013 through October 2016, and/or were sold as accessories or spares, or provided as replacements through Support.

Customers can check whether their notebook battery is affected on the HP website via: http://tinyurl.com/jpkt3sr

Users of affected models should cease use of affected batteries immediately. They can continue to use their notebook computer without the battery installed, by connecting the notebook to external power.

A company statement read: “HP's primary concern is for the safety of our customers. HP is proactively notifying customers, and will provide a replacement battery for each verified, eligible battery, at no cost.”

More details can be found under the FAQs tab on this website (http://tinyurl.com/jymsds8).