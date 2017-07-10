Co-Op Funeralcare says its recruits range from plumbers to police

Classical musicians, plumbers and police officers are among those swapping their career for an apprenticeship with a leading funeral company.

Co-op Funeralcare said it was continuing to recruit after beating its target of taking on up to 50 new recruits every month in 2016.

Around 500 apprentices have joined every year since 2013 - the latest, Ryan Coombes, 23, used to work in a fish and chip shop in Grimsby.

Jenny Atkinson, Head of HR for Co-op Funeralcare, said: "Four years since launch, it's great to see that we're still attracting such a strong pool of applicants

"Our intention has always been to provide people from all walks of life with the opportunity to develop a worthwhile career in funerals.

"Providing they possess compassion, empathy, excellent service and organisational skills, we can teach everything else on the job."