Clarks withdraw 'sexist shoes'

Have your say

Footwear firm Clarks has sparked a sexism row after naming a girls' shoe range Dolly Babe and a boys' line Leader.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among those to criticise the well-known company, which has apologised for any offence caused.

The Dolly Babe range, featuring a heart print detail, has been withdrawn from the website and the firm said it is removing the name from in-store products.