Children compete to design Big Issue Christmas edition cover

Young children are being given the chance to design a festive cover for The Big Issue magazine.

Thousands of entries have been made by under 13s since the idea started in 2013, with individuals, entire classes of children and youth organisations sending in entries.

The winning design will be on the front cover on December 4, helping to boost sales of the magazine which is sold on the street by homeless people.

Paul McNamee, editor of The Big Issue, said: "Christmas is such a vital time for The Big Issue vendors, and a hard time on the street. When the entries for this flood in and we see the wonderful ideas, everybody across the organisation feels spirits lift."

:: Entries can be made at www.bigissue.com/news/christmas-cover-competition